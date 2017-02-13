Summit Comedy Books Comedian Eric O’Shea

As they say, laughter is the best medicine! And who can bring irresistible laughter more than comedian Eric O’Shea?

Summit Comedy, one of the most well-known associations for comedy entertainment in the United States has booked Eric O’Shea this time. The company is all set to ensure countless rounds of laughter as everyone’s most lovable comedian is booked to rock the stage.

This is the chance to witness not only a comedy show but decade’s most notable comedian at its best. With over four million hits on YouTube, O’Shea is undoubtedly one of the best choices for the show this time. He has been nominated six times as Campus Activities Magazine’s ‘National Comedy Performer of the Year’. He has performed in nearly 1800 colleges and universities and everywhere he goes, he clean sweeps the audience with his charm and flawless wit. O’Shea possesses clean wit and is known for his priceless observations which take audiences through their unforgettable childhood and everyday moments they usually shy away from.

Summit Comedy will make a lot more accessible of O’Shea to you so as to drive you insane. The comedian has already garnered millions of views on social media platforms and is loved immensely because of his comedic styling combined with observational humor. His character driven acts for performances are extraordinarily great and a must watch for college students. He makes sure to keep the performances well-suited to the audiences he is acting out for. Especially at a venue like Cobb’s Comedy Club in San Fransisco.

Being one of the largest suppliers of comedy entertainment, Summit Comedy represents Stand-up Comedians, Celebrity Comedians, Magicians, Speakers, Hypnotists, Ventriloquists and more for various events. They can make any event in Colleges, Corporates, Country Clubs, Night Clubs and other organizations a huge hit. The company offers an extremely smooth and efficient booking process for all kinds of events and parties.

Amazing comedians and magicians will make your event fun, successful and totally memorable!

This time Eric O’ Shea is the comedian who is going to get 100th college randomly wild. You would have never heard of or witnessed a show so high in its energy before. Eric has some unique talents and his voice of Elmo is one of them. He has a personality that will nail down each and every individual sitting in the audience. He is a clean comic who will make you chuckle from deep inside. He knows how to get things going, how to engage a crowd with his remarkably outstanding and wittiest performances possible.

With years of experience and having performed for innumerable shows, Eric O’Shea has honed his skills to deliver a fun, stress-free and entertaining-experience because that’s who he is as a person and professional too. His entertainment-quality has made him the leading-performer in this talent industry.

There is so much to love about comedy that sometimes it seems greedy to look for more, but that’s exactly what Summit Comedy is bringing to all the comedy lovers. It is going to be an amazing experience with so much of laughter around. If you are interested, book Eric O’Shea through Summit Comedy.